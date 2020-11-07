Annie Lee Washington -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE – Funeral services for Annie Lee Washington, 97, of 2644 Dexter St., Blackville, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel, Blackville.

Burial will be in Blackville Cemetery, Blackville.

Viewing for the public will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home. Friends may call at the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.