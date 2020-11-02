 Skip to main content
Annie Lee Washington -- Blackville
BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Annie Lee Washington, 97, of 2644 Dexter St., passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit the residence and must wear a mask.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

