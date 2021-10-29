Annie Lee Glover -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Annie Lee Glover, 79, of 196 Nonnie Curve Road, Santee, will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Felderville AME Church, 1081 Woolbright Road, Santee, with the Rev. Johnny Byrd, the pastor officiating.

Due to COVID-19, masks will be required for persons attending the service and those visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will be receiving guests at the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.