Annie Laura Bowman -- Bowman
Annie Laura Bowman -- Bowman

Annie Laura Bowman

BOWMAN -- Annie Laura Bowman, 72, of Bowman, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, and graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the St. Stephen United Methodist Church cemetery, Bowman. The casket will be placed in the cemetery at 10 a.m. for viewing.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

