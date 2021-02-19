Annie L. Thomas -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Annie L. Thomas, 72, of 1060 Kings Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Feb. 12, 2021, at Providence Health following a brief illness.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.