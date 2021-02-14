 Skip to main content
Annie L. Thomas -- Orangeburg
Annie L. Thomas -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Annie L. Thomas, 72, of 1060 Kings Road, died Feb. 12, 2021, at Providence Hospital, Columbia, following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family is not receiving guests due to COVID-19.

