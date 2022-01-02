 Skip to main content
Annie L. Moorer -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Annie L. Moorer, 99, of 1952 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call at the residence and condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Ms. Margaret Moorer, at 803-729-1140, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

