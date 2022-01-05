Annie L. Moorer -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Annie L. Moorer, 99, of 1952 Ellis Ave., will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle Church. The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Elder Levon Mintz is officiating.
Mrs. Moorer passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home..
Family and friends may call at the residence, and condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Ms. Margaret Moorer, at 803-729-1140 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
