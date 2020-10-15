 Skip to main content
Annie L. Hamilton -- Santee
Annie L. Hamilton -- Santee

SANTEE -- Ms. Annie L. Hamilton of 359 Vincent Drive, Santee, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will receive friends at the residence of Latonya Simmons, 217 Topeka Lane, Holly Hill, between the hours of 3 to 9 p.m. daily. COVID-19 precautions will be followed, including masks, when visiting. Friends may also call the funeral home.

