Annie L. Hamilton -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Ms. Annie L. Hamilton of 359 Vincent Drive, Santee, will be held at noon Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Dantzler Cemetery, Santee.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family will receive friends at the residence of Latonya Simmons, 217 Topeka Lane, Holly Hill, between the hours of 3 to 9 p.m. daily.

COVID-19 precautions will be followed, including masks, when visiting the residence and at the graveside service. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.