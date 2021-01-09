Annie K. Gartrell -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Ms. Annie K. Gartrell, 68, of Columbia and formerly of North, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in North.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call the funeral home.