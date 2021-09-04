Annie Julia Edwards Marsh -- North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA -- Mrs. Annie Julia Edwards Marsh, entered into rest Aug. 31, 2021, at university Hospital, Augusta, Georgia. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Lone Star, with the Rev. Curtis E. Young, officiating.

Mask and social distancing will be observed.

Mrs. Marsh was educated in the Calhoun County Public School System. At an early age, she joined Cedar Grove Baptist Church. She was a retired seamstress from Marvin Garment Center in Manhattan, New York.

Survivors include a son, Johnny (Ethel) Edwards, Columbus, Ohio; a daughter, Beatrice Marsh, North Augusta; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; sisters, Pearl Smith and Julia Mae Hughes, Orangeburg; a brother, Benjamin Saxon, St. Matthews; sisters-in-law, Margie Washington, Long Island, New York and Ruby Saxon, Elloree; a host of other relatives and friends.

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Ave., North Augusta, SC (803-279-0026).