Annie Joyce Aiken Haigler -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- A family funeral service for Annie Joyce Aiken Haigler, 88, of 536 Harmon St., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Al Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, 2396 Russell St., with the Rev. Larry J. Nelson, pastor, presiding.

Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.

She passed June 13, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the funeral home following COVID-19 guidelines.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

