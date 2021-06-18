Annie Joyce Aiken Haigler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- A family funeral service for Annie Joyce Aiken Haigler, 88, of 536 Harmon St., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Al Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, 2396 Russell St., with the Rev. Larry J. Nelson, pastor, presiding.
Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.
She passed June 13, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.
Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the funeral home following COVID-19 guidelines.
The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines.
Friends may also call the funeral home.
Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.