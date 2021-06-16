Annie Joyce Aiken Haigler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Annie Joyce Aiken Haigler, 88, of 536 Harmon St., passed Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.