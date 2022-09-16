Annie Hightower Myers -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Annie 'Polly' Hightower Myers, 96, of Bamberg passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Magnolias of Santee. She was the widow of Walter Phillips Myers Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Cooner Funeral Home in Bamberg. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

She was born on Oct. 18, 1925, in Bamberg County. She was the daughter of Ella Tant and Henry Barney Hightower. She was a member Trinity United Methodist Church of Bamberg and retired from Radio Station WWBD.

She is survived by a son, Walter Phillips "Phil" Myers Jr. and wife Tracey and daughter Anne Myers Mock and husband Malcolm, all of Bamberg. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Malcolm D. "Tripp" Mock III, Clinton Walter Mock and Faren Myers Stroman (Daniel); three great-grandchildren; Holden, Ella Grae and Boone.

She was predeceased by brothers, Segris, Wilbur and Harvey; and a sister, Mildred Hutto.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Magnolias of Santee who took such good care of “Miss” Polly the last few years. They are also grateful for the love shown to her by Carolyn Bruce and Clara Jones when she was at her home in Bamberg.

The family suggests memorials may be given to Cheeze and Cracker Box, c/o of Fawn El Kirby, 1338 Dickinson St., Bamberg, SC 29003 or to the charity of one's choice.