Annie Glover -- Santee

SANTEE -- Ms. Annie Glover, 78, of 196 Nonnie Curve Road, Santee, passed away at her residence on Friday Oct. 22, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving brief and limited visits at the residence; masks will be required for all visitors.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.