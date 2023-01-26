Annie Geneva Jenkins Bovian -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Obsequies for Mrs. Annie Geneva Jenkins Bovian will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at St. Peter AME Church in Cameron with the Rev. Larry Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in the Belleville Memorial Cemetery in Orangeburg. The casket will be placed in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Viewings will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, at Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Masks are required at the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Geneva, the oldest child and only daughter born to the late Henry Jerome Jenkins and the late Amanda Snell Jenkins, was born on April 20, 1918, at the Cameron, South Carolina homestead. Geneva departed this earthly life, to begin her eternal life in heaven, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her Cameron residence. She was 104 years of age!

Geneva attended public school in Cameron and later migrated to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to complete high school at West Philadelphia High School. She returned to South Carolina after high school and attended South Carolina State College (now University). Geneva met and married her first true love, Marion W. Bovian of Cameron. They were joined in holy matrimony on June 11, 1946 and relocated to New York. While there, she attended the American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Services in New York City. As years passed Geneva returned home to work along side her uncle and brothers who actively participated in the in the family business for many years. Geneva carried on the tradition and was the present owner of Jenkins Funeral Homes in St. Matthews and Cameron. Geneva's affiliations were many and her dedication was unmatched to all in which she was involved.

Geneva leaves to cherish wonderful memories; two daughters, Beverly and Virginia; son-in-law, Alfred; grandchildren in whom she delighted, Angelique Nicole, Plainfield, NJ, Anika Nyree, South Hackensack, NJ, Candra Geneva, New York, Aaron Thomas, Jersey City, NJ; great grandson, Addison Thomas; six nieces; three nephews; and a host of relatives, church family and friends.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of Cameron and St. Matthews.