Annie F. Williams -- Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE — Annie F. Williams, 79, of Ridgeville, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, at Trident Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Mount Pisgah AME Church, 220 Old Gillard Road, Ridgeville. Burial will follow inShuler Cemetery, Ridgeville. The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

