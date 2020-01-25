BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Annie Deloris “DP” McKenzie, 83, of Brooklyn, New York, died suddenly in her home on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
She was born and raised in Orangeburg and was a 1954 graduate of Wilkinson High School.
Deloris received her B.A. in education from South Carolina State University in 1980 and a M.A. in education from Brooklyn College in 1995.
During her adult years in Orangeburg, Deloris was a member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, serving with Ward 1 and on the Usher Board. She was an educator in the Eutawville and Brooklyn, N.Y., public schools, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and an advocate for youth education as the director of Christian education at Bridge Street A.W.M.E. Church in Brooklyn.
A funeral service was held in Brooklyn at Bridge Street Church on Sunday, Jan. 19.
Final arrangements in Orangeburg are not yet complete and are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home in Orangeburg
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Bridge Street Church Youth Scholarship Fund, 277 Stuyvesant Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11221.
