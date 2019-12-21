{{featured_button_text}}
Annie Carmichael

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Lou Moorer Carmichael, 70, of 4590 Daniel St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Charcey N. Priester is officiating.

Mrs. Carmichael will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Carmichael passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 1:30 to 8 p.m.

Family and friends may call at the residence of her husband, Mr. Richard Carmichael, 4590 Daniel St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

