Annie Bowman -- Bowman
0 comments

BOWMAN -- Annie Bowman, 72, of Bowman, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

