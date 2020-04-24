Annie Bookard -- Bowman
Annie Bookard -- Bowman

Annie Bookard

BOWMAN -- Private funeral services will be held for Ms. Annie Bookard, 58, of 161 Flowerwood Drive, Bowman.

Ms. Bookard passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Trident Medical Center, North Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 24.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family request that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Ms. Gabrielle Smith, at 803-308-3383, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

