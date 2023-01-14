Annie Boneparte -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Funeral services for Ms. Annie Boneparte, 99, of 1770 Sawaga St., Orangeburg, will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at St. John Baptist Church, 202 St. John Road, Cameron, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Boneparte passed away Monday, Jan. 9, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 1770 Sawaga St., Orangeburg or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

