ROWESVILLE -- Annie Bolin Fletcher, born August 17, 1946, went home to be with the Lord March 21, 2023.

Annie is the daughter of the late Rebecca “Deppie” Bolin and Wells Bolin. She is preceded in death by husband Richard Fletcher and by her brothers Arnold S. Bolin, Edmund Bolin.

She is survived by her sons Toby Fletcher "Rebecca," "S", Sean Fletcher "R" "Rebecca", and 2 granddaughters, Savannah and Summer Fletcher. Brother Lewis Bolin S R "Debbie", and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday March 26, 2023, at Bowman Southern Methodist Church in Bowman at 3:00 PM; the family will receive friends one hour before services. Burial will be at Cattle Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery near Rowesville.

Memorials can be made to Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 96, Branchville SC 29432; online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.