Annie Bell Smith -- Ridgeville
RIDGEVILLE -- Annie Bell Smith, 88, Ridgeville, passed away on Aug. 28, 2021, at her residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at funeral home.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Bethel AME Church, 165 S. Railroad Ave., Ridgeville.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477

