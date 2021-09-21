Annie Bell Saylor Livingston -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Annie Bell Saylor Livingston, 93, of 150 Aundria Road, Orangeburg, will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Terry Dingle is officiating.

Mrs. Livingston passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

