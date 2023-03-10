ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Annie Bell Pinckney, 74, of 1282 F.R. Huff Dr., St. Matthews, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Matthews K8 Gymnasium in St Matthews, with the Rev. Dr. C.H. Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in St. Matthews. The body will be placed in the gymnasium at 10 am.

Ms. Pinckney died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, March 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Carson Funeral Home.

Family and friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Please adhere to COVID-19 rules and restrictions when visiting the funeral home and residence.