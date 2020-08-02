Annie B. Bowman -- Bowman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Annie B. Bowman, 69, of 612 Project Road, died July 23, 2020, at tRMC.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Pineville United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

