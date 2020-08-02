You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annie B. Bowman -- Bowman
0 comments

Annie B. Bowman -- Bowman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Annie B. Bowman

BOWMAN -- Annie B. Bowman, 69, of 612 Project Road, died July 23, 2020, at tRMC.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Pineville United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Annie Bowman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News