Annette Z. Truewell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Annette Z. Truewell, 93, of 712 Majority Road, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug, 30, 2021.

She died Aug. 25, 2021, at Select Medical Hospital following an extended illness.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com