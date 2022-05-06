Annette Sapp -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Funeral services for Annette Sapp, 65, of 992 Oak Ave., Blackville, will be held at noon Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Blackville-Hilda High School Auditorium, Blackville.

Burial will be in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Lees.

She passed away at May 1 at her residence.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence.