ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Annette Riley, 76, of St. Matthews, will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Calhoun County School K-8 Gymnasium.
Services have been entrusted to JP Holley Funeral Home St. Matthews Chapel.
ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Annette Riley, 76, of St. Matthews, will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Calhoun County School K-8 Gymnasium.
Services have been entrusted to JP Holley Funeral Home St. Matthews Chapel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.