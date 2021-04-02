 Skip to main content
Annette M. Williams -- Bamberg
Annette M. Williams -- Bamberg

Annette M. Williams

BAMBERG -- Annette M. Williams, 62, of 381 Bridge St., died Tuesday, March 27, 2021, at Prisma Health Care, Columbia.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

