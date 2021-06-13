Annette Banks -- Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER -- Annette Banks, 59, of Moncks Corner, passed away on June 8, 2021, at her residence.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

The service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. on June 15, 2021, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St.George, SC 29477.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home of St. George, SC (843) 563-4332.