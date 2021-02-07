Anne Summers Turner -- Greenville

GREENVILLE -- Anne Summers Turner passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, surrounded by her family.
The daughter of Samuel Jacob Summers Jr. and Fair Snelson Summers, Anne was born in Cameron on Oct. 29, 1932.
While a student at Winthrop College, she met the love of her life, Clarence Ross Turner. They married on Nov. 27, 1952, and were completely devoted to each other.
Anne loved working in the yard, carpooling her grandchildren, playing bridge, arranging flowers, and spending time with her family, especially at Litchfield Beach and while tailgating at Clemson. She was a great cook and was known for her delicious cakes. She was full of joy, grace, strength and compassion. She was an example to all who knew her.
Anne volunteered for many schools, clubs, and organizations over the years. She was a member of Eastlan Baptist Church and was chosen to chair the Eastlan Sanctuary Building Committee, which dedicated the new sanctuary in 1992. She was also instrumental in the growth of The Turner Agency, founded by her husband in 1962.
Surviving are her children, Melissa Turner Smith and her husband, Donnie, Clarence Ross Turner III and his wife, Julie, Carole Turner Ward and her husband, Brad; her grandchildren, Ashley Kennedy Martin and her husband, Caleb, Margaret Mallon Kennedy and her fiance, John David Mullikin, Clarence Ross Turner IV and his wife, Courtney, Carey Arden Turner, Ellis Summers Turner, Tinsley Anne Ward, Austin Bradley Ward; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at NewSpring Church Eastlan Campus, 625 S. Pleasantburg Drive. Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged. The service will be live streamed on The Turner Agency Facebook page for those unable to attend, with burial to follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Her family is grateful for the care she received from Dr. Eric Faile, along with Dawn Harkins and the caregivers of Sitters Registry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Anne Turner to the Samuel J. Cadden Chapel, Clemson University Foundation, P.O. Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633.
