MARIETTA -- Annabel Kizer Crook, 98, of Marietta, South Carolina, went to be with the Lord after a long life of serving on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Greenville.
Annabel was born Oct. 18, 1921, in Branchville. She was the daughter of Ike and Fannie Kizer. In addition to her parents, Annabel was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 68 years, John (“Jack”) Miles Crook, brother, Julius Kizer and sister, Betty Kizer Douglas.
Annabel graduated as a registered nurse (“RN”) from Tri-County School of Nursing of Orangeburg in1945. She served as an RN for 40 years and retired from Shroud Memorial in Marietta in 1985. Annabel and Jack attended the Marietta First Baptist Church.
Annabel leaves behind her beloved sons, John (“Jack”) Miles Crook Jr. of Marietta and William (“Bill”) Henry Crook of Greenville and grandson, Jeffrey Aaron Crook of Greer, sister, Sylvia Kizer Ott of Orangeburg and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Annabel devoted her life to her family and friends. She loved her “boys”, Jack, Bill and Aaron. She was always there for them with loving support and encouraging words. She was a friendly, kind and wise person and was often called on by her family and friends for advice. She loved entertaining, creating and sharing treasured works of ceramics and filling the home with wonderful decorations at Christmastime. She will be loved, cherished and remembered by everyone she knew into eternity.
Visitation services will be held at The Howze Mortuary, 6714 State Park Road, Travelers Rest, SC 29690 on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Graveside services will be conducted at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton, Orangeburg, SC 29115 on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to any church or charity.
