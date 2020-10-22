Anna Williamson Barnwell Williams -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Anna Williamson Barnwell Williams, 71, of Blackville, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Denmark Cemetery.

Born in Orangeburg and raised in Denmark, she was the the daughter of the late Elwell Rhodum Williamson and Ruby Kemp Williamson. She graduated from USC and was an artist who loved painting beach, mountain and country scenes.

Survivors include her husband, Greg M. Williams of Blackville; sons, Jason (Sherri) Barnwell of Clover and Jonathan (Brandy) Barnwell of Denmark; stepdaughter, Lauren Grubbs of Blackville; the father of her sons, Frank Barnwell; grandchildren, Caleb, Austin, Lelan and Gabe Barnwell, and Madison and C.J. Grubbs.

Contributions may be sent in Anna's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.

