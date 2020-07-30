Anna Williams -- Blackville

BLACKVILE -- Anna Williamson Barnwell Williams, 71, of Blackville, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Contributions may be sent in Anna's memory to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation National Headquarters, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132. Formal services will be held at a later date.
Born in Bamberg County, she was the daughter of the late Elwell Rhoudan Williamson and Rudy Kemp Williamson. She graduated from USC and was an artist who loved painting beach scenes and mountains. She also enjoyed painting pictures of people's homes.
Survivors include her husband, Greg M. Williams of the home; sons, Jason (Sherry) Barnwell of Clover, Jonathan (Brandy) Barnwell of Denmark; stepdaughter, Lauran Grubbs of Blackville; the father of her boys, Frank Barnwell; grandchildren, Caleb, Austin, Lelan and Gabe Barnwell, Madison and C.J. Grubbs.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
