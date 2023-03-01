August 18, 1934—February 21, 2023

ORANGEBURG—Anna Grindstaff Breland, widow of Rev. Odell Breland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Canaan Baptist Church, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope. Rev. David Mitchell will be officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Mrs. Breland was born on August 18, 1934, in Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Stanley V. Grindstaff and the late Lina White Grindstaff. She retired from the Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse. She and Rev. Odell Breland were married for over 66 years until his death in 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and several siblings.

Survivors include her children, Dianne B. Smoak (Carl) of Cope, Stanley R. Breland (Kathy) of Cope, Jerry O. Breland (Marie) of Cordova, Roger D. Breland (Doris) of Cope; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

