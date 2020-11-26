 Skip to main content
Anna Elaina Rush -- Bowman
BOWMAN -- Anna Elaina Rush, 32, of 213 Aitch Road, Bowman, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19. You may reach the family at 803-829-3306.

