Anna Elaina Rush -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Anna Elaina Rush, 32, of 213 Aritch Road, died Nov. 23 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

You may reach the family at 803-829-3306.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com