ST. MATTHEWS -- Anna Corley Dutton of 89 Spires Court, St. Matthews, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Max C. Dutton Jr. She is survived by her two children, Max C. Dutton III and Carla Dutton Holt, and two grandchildren, Hannah Elise Holt and Garrett Henry Holt, all of St. Matthews; and an honorary daughter, Angela Michelle Morgan Shirley of Maryland.
There will not be any viewing. A private service will be held. The family respectfully asks that you do not visit the residence.
Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Service of St. Matthews.