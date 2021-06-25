Ann Whittier -- Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Ann Whittier, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior whom she faithfully served on June 22, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ann found so much joy in serving her Lord and Savior in many different children's ministries like Vacation Bible School and Sunday school at Bethel Evangelical Free Church in Staten Island, New York, and then at Cameron Baptist Church in Cameron. She was fondly known as the craft lady as she was a talented creative person. She would make costumes for church plays and made beautiful, delicious cakes. Ann had a beautiful voice and a gift for harmonizing as she sang in the choir and duets. She was also active in the Women's Missionary Union.

Ann loved to travel and her husband and her children have many fun memories of their adventures out west each summer as well as many other vacations. She also collected dolls and enjoyed scrapbooking, especially her vacation photos, and she had a passion for reading.