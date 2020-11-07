Ann W. Nettles -- Orangeburg

The visitation will be from held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home, and the funeral will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Thompson Funeral home as well.

Mrs. Ann is the daughter of the late Cecil and Martha Williamson. She was married to Howard Nettles for 40 years, and is survived by her husband, Howard Nettles. She is also survived by stepsons, Joseph Blankenship (and Kelli Blankenship) and Milton Nettles, and stepdaughter Lisa Davis (and Danny Davis). She is survived by five grandchildren, Michael Montoya, Kaitlin Deuerling, Kimberly Davis, Clay Blankenship, and Jeremy Nettles, along with her beloved great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the residence of Howard Nettles, 1030 Pasture Lane, Orangeburg (207-291-2465).