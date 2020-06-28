Ann Shieder Garrick -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Ann Shieder Garrick -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ann Shieder Garrick

ORANGEBURG -- Ann Jeannette Shieder Garrick, 78, of Orangeburg passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Garrick was born on July 15, 1941, in St. George, S.C. She was the daughter of the late Joe L. Shieder and the late Everelle Wolfe Shieder. She was a member of Orangeburg Lutheran Church. Mrs. Garrick was retired from Southern Bell/AT&T. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Garrick; brothers, Hubert Shieder, James Shieder and Paul Shieder.

Survivors include her son, C. Dwayne Garrick (Angela Bunton); grandchildren, Katie Garrick (J.D. Spigner), Timothy Garrick (Lauren), Joseph Garrick (Kaitlyn Drew), Benjamin Garrick; great-grandchildren, Harley, Grayson; brother, Mack Shieder (Linda); sister, Hilda Dolly Johnston and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call the residence of C. Dwayne Garrick.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Garrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News