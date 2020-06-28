Ann Shieder Garrick -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ann Jeannette Shieder Garrick, 78, of Orangeburg passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Garrick was born on July 15, 1941, in St. George, S.C. She was the daughter of the late Joe L. Shieder and the late Everelle Wolfe Shieder. She was a member of Orangeburg Lutheran Church. Mrs. Garrick was retired from Southern Bell/AT&T. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Garrick; brothers, Hubert Shieder, James Shieder and Paul Shieder.
Survivors include her son, C. Dwayne Garrick (Angela Bunton); grandchildren, Katie Garrick (J.D. Spigner), Timothy Garrick (Lauren), Joseph Garrick (Kaitlyn Drew), Benjamin Garrick; great-grandchildren, Harley, Grayson; brother, Mack Shieder (Linda); sister, Hilda Dolly Johnston and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends may call the residence of C. Dwayne Garrick.
