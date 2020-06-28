Ann Shieder Garrick -- Orangeburg

Mrs. Garrick was born on July 15, 1941, in St. George, S.C. She was the daughter of the late Joe L. Shieder and the late Everelle Wolfe Shieder. She was a member of Orangeburg Lutheran Church. Mrs. Garrick was retired from Southern Bell/AT&T. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Garrick; brothers, Hubert Shieder, James Shieder and Paul Shieder.