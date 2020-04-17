Ann Oliver-Kenner -- Gaston
Ann Oliver-Kenner -- Gaston

GASTON -- Graveside service for Mrs. Ann Oliver-Kenner, 58, of Gaston will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Oliver-Kenner passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 17, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family request that you remain in your automobile if you are attending the service.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

