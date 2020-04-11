Ann Oliver Kenner -- Gaston
0 comments

Ann Oliver Kenner -- Gaston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GASTON -- Mrs. Ann Oliver Kenner, 58, of Gaston passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Kenner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News