Ann McKenzie Clayton Stephens -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Ann McKenzie Clayton Stephens, age 83, daughter of the late Calvin Frederick and Bernice Woodward McKenzie, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

Mrs. Stephens was the beloved mother of Sonya Shumway (Jack), John Clayton (B.J.); sister of Sandra Hiers (Marion); grandmother of Ivy Silk (Brent), Clay Shumway (Robyn), Katie Shumway; great-grandmother of Nellie, Madeline, Will, Addison.

Mrs. Stephens was the former treasurer of Bamberg County for 37 years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Ehrhardt Baptist Church, with the Rev. Donnie Delk officiating. Interment will follow in Ehrhardt Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Cooner Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to the South Carolina Alzheimer's Association, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407.

The family requested that COVID precautions are practiced. Please wear a mask.

Cooner Funeral Home, 287 McGee St., Bamberg, SC (803-245-2828) is assisting the family.