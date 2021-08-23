Ann Marie Whisenhunt Young -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ann Marie Whisenhunt Young, 83, of Orangeburg, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at St. George Baptist Church Cemetery, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg. Dr. David Anderson will be officiating. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

Ann was born on March 24, 1938, in Orangeburg County. She was the daughter of the late George Walter Whisenhunt Sr. and the late Dessie Dell Irick Whisenhunt. She was married on June 28, 1957, to the love of her life, James Clifton Young Jr. They were married for over 64 years. She was a housewife, loving mother and loving wife. Ann loved people. She will forever be missed. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her brother, George Whisenhunt.

Survivors include her children, Mary Ann Scott, Bruce Young (Jamie), Glenda Cramer (Ryan), Dean Young, Cliff Young (Kelly), all of Orangeburg; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Boltin of Orangeburg; a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law; a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 140 Stoneridge Dr., Columbia, SC 29210.

