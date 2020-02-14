Ann Jones Fallaw -- Gaston

GASTON -- Mrs. Ann Jones Fallaw, 61, of Gaston, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2at Harmony Baptist Church, 1959 Woodtrail Drive, Gaston. The Rev. Steven Little will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Harmony Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.
You have free articles remaining.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jeremy Fallaw, Madison Reynolds, Wendall Salsbury, Brian Salsbury, Brandon Whitlock and Eddie Wingard.
Ann was born Dec. 4, 1958, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Marion E. Jones and the late Barbara Brouder Jones. She was a graduate of Elloree High School. Ann enjoyed going fishing, anything outdoors, flowers and cooking. She loved her church and spending time with her children and her grandchildren and her adopted parents “Mom and Dad,” Barbara and Carol Brown.
Survivors include her husband, Billy B. Fallaw Jr. of Gaston; son, Jay D. Brown of Elloree; daughter, Christy A. Whitlock (Brandon) of Enterprise, Alabama; grandchild, Grayson Whitlock; stepson, Jeremy Fallaw (Liz) of James Island; sister, Claudia Gibson of Augusta, Georgia; brothers, David Jones, Mark Jones and Chris Jones (Stephanie), all of Elloree; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Harmony Baptist Church, 1959 Woodtrail Drive, Gaston, SC 29053.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.