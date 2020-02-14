Ann Jones Fallaw -- Gaston

GASTON -- Mrs. Ann Jones Fallaw, 61, of Gaston, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2at Harmony Baptist Church, 1959 Woodtrail Drive, Gaston. The Rev. Steven Little will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Harmony Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jeremy Fallaw, Madison Reynolds, Wendall Salsbury, Brian Salsbury, Brandon Whitlock and Eddie Wingard.

Ann was born Dec. 4, 1958, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Marion E. Jones and the late Barbara Brouder Jones. She was a graduate of Elloree High School. Ann enjoyed going fishing, anything outdoors, flowers and cooking. She loved her church and spending time with her children and her grandchildren and her adopted parents “Mom and Dad,” Barbara and Carol Brown.