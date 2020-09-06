Ann I. Lebednik -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ann I. Lebednik, 93, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Ann was the wife of the late Victor Andrew Lebednik.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and visitation. ALL visitors WILL be required to wear mask.

Ann was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Boysie Buyck Inabinet and Alrona Robinson Inabinet. She was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and had attended The Commerce Business School of Orangeburg. She had owned and operated Interiors, Inc., and later was a co-owner of the Town & Country Dress Shop and Julia Neal Fashion's.

Survivors include her children, Joan Wilkins (Rick), Mark Lebednik, and Julia Dean (Clyde); sister, Jo Roberts; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Chyrel L. Culler.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, SC Chapter, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.